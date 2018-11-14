BREAKING NEWS

Woman at War wins LUX Film prize

Woman at War wins LUX Film prize
The film "Woman at War" has won the LUX Film Prize of the European Parliament.

It tells the story of a woman's struggle, a contemporary Robin Hood, against an aluminum multinational. Icelandic director Benedikt Erlingsson poses a question: when can the rules be broken?

He defines his film as an environmental thriller full of action, humor and music.