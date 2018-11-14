Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:
Live: Brexit draft text 'agreed', California fires 'deadliest in history', Gaza ceasefire
Brexit endgame nears: The UK and EU have agreed to a draft text of a Brexit withdrawal agreement which will be presented to senior ministers in Westminster on Wednesday.
California fire: Wildfires sweeping the US state have become the deadliest on record after the death toll reached 44 on Tuesday. At least 228 people remain missing. The fatalities surpass those from the 1933 Griffith Park disaster which killed 31 people.
Gaza violence: Palestinian militant groups in the Gaza Strip announced Tuesday that they accepted an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire with Israel after a severe escalation of violence this week threatened to descend into a full-blown war.
