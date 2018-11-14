A "classic" year in prospect for Beaujolais Nouveau

Beaujolais Nouveau will go on sale from midnight tonight. The launch of the French wine has become an event that’s celebrated around the world and wine makers say 2018 is set to be a “classic year”.

Some 2,000 winemakers in the Beaujolais region produce this wine. Among them Denis Chilliet, who in 2009 bought a 20 hectares wine growing estate. He has already had a taste of this year's wine.

"It smells good, it smells like fruit, it smells like grapes” says the owner of Chateau de Buffavent. “It's pretty exuberant, so maybe people will find, I don't know, some exotic scents. Lots of them are in people's imagination... Last year's Beaujolais Nouveau wines were extremely 'strong' and rich. This year they are more classic, very aromatic, colorful. This is the real Beaujolais, we can detect the variety of grape they used".

Mr. Chilliet hopes to sell some 2,000 bottles. Every year, about 54 million bottles are sold all over the world, in more than 100 countries. Some people say the success of this young wine is not because of its taste, but by clever marketing.

"It's true that we were saying that,” he says. “And when people thought there was a lot of marketing, in reality, there wasn't any. When we really used marketing, it actually didn't make things better. So I'm not sure that marketing is so effective".

Everything is ready to celebrate Beaujolais Nouveau day 2018. Not only in France, but in over 100 countries around the world: Australia, United States, Brazil, Japan, among others. At midnight, bottles of this popular wine will be uncorked, kicking off the party.