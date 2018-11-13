Watch: Russians dress up as a bus to cross vehicle-only bridge

A group of people in Russia attempted to cross the vehicle-only Zolotoy Bridge in the city of Vladivostok on foot by dressing up as a yellow bus.
The two-kilometre bridge was opened seven years ago, and officially closed to pedestrians three years later for safety reasons.
However, a video, filmed by an amused driver, shows how four people recently attempted to bypass the rules by dressing up as a yellow bus while walking over the bridge.
A security guard spotted the "bus" and stopped the group, ordering them to turn around.
It was not immediately clear if they faced any punishment.