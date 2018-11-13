Reports of UFO probed by Irish Aviation Authority

The Irish Aviation Authority is investigating reports of "unusual air activity" after several reports of unidentified flying objects.

On Friday, a pilot reported seeing bright lights near the British Airways plane she was flying from Montreal to London, according to a recording of the exchange on flight enthusiast website Airlive. The pilot radioed air traffic control in Shannon, Ireland, initially asking about military exercises in the area.

Air traffic control responded saying there were no military exercises happening in the area of her Boeing 787.