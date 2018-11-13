Trump has remade the GOP in his own image. It's costing them.

Text size Aa Aa

WASHINGTON — Nearly two years in office, President Trump has remade the Republican Party in his own image. Case in point is in Arizona, where Trump's rhetoric, hard anti-immigration policies and his tweets forced Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., to announce he wouldn't seek re-election a year ago. "There may not be a place for a Republican like me in the current Republican climate or the current Republican Party," Flake said back then. Trump also made no bones about his dislike for the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. What happened last night? Well, the Senate seat that Flake gave up is now in Democratic hands, with NBC News declaring Kyrsten Sinema the apparent winner over Republican Martha McSally in the race to succeed Flake. The call for Sinema came after she extended her lead over McSally by more than 38,000 votes. Sinema becomes the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate race in Arizona since 1988.

And Arizona isn't the only place where Trump's beefs with other Republicans ended up costing his party. In June, the president attacked Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C. and endorsed his primary opponent Katie Arrington - which helped defeat Sanford. What happened last week? Democrat Joe Cunningham beat Arrington, flipping that Charleston-area congressional seat to the Democrats. And in August, Trump endorsed Kris Kobach over incumbent GOP Gov. Jeff Colyer — and Kobach narrowly won that primary. What happened last week? Well, Democrat Laura Kelly beat Kobach, giving Dems one of their most impressive wins in a red state. (And Kobach now could become Trump's new Homeland Security secretary; more on that below.) To be sure, Trump's spat with retiring Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., didn't cost the GOP; Republican Marsha Blackburn easily won that Senate race. And two of the president's other high-profile endorsements — Ron DeSantis in Florida and Brian Kemp in Georgia — won or lead in their marquee gubernatorial races, though NBC News has yet to call the GA-GOV contest. But does anyone else think that the other Republicans in those races (Adam Putnam in Florida, Casey Cagle in Georgia) might have had an easier path in winning?