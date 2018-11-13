Rising fuel prices — who pays the most in Europe?

French President Emmanuel Macron is under pressure over growing fuel prices in France.

Drivers are planning to block main roads and motorways across the country on November 17, as the issue has escalated on social media with anger at rising costs.

However, Macron has insisted tax duties on petrol must rise, to promote and develop greener forms of transport.

The government’s 2018 draft budget set a plan for larger carbon taxes on petrol — part of a tax on fuel paid by all consumers.

The Contribution Climat Énergie (CCE) is France’s version of carbon tax. Put together five years ago, the CCE has developed from year to year, adding pressure on the cost of fuel.

CCE was relatively unknown among French people and was planned without public knowledge at a time when the price of oil was low,

A tonne of carbon dioxide will cost €55 in France next year, which is reflected by around an additional 10 cents per litre of petrol.

However, it is the surge in the cost of oil that has added to the carbon tax’s impact.

Carbon taxes are scarce in other parts of Europe. Sweden pioneered one 20 years ago, which now amounts to €120 per tonne of carbon dioxide released.

In the United Kingdom, a carbon price limit was established with the price of €20.41 per tonne.

So how do fuel prices in France compare to other countries in Europe?

Fuel prices in Europe

France comes in at number 11 in terms of prices in Europe, with a litre of fuel coming in at €1.38, according to FuelsEurope.

Norway is the most expensive country, with a litre of fuel costing €1.75 as of November 13.

The Netherlands, Iceland, Italy, and Greece were also among the top five most expensive countries in Europe, and among the top 20 globally.

At the other end of the scale, Russia, Moldova, Ukraine, FYR Macedonia, and Bulgaria had the lowest fuel prices.

But while having among the lowest prices in the region, the cost of fuel remains an issue in Bulgaria.

Thousands took to the streets there on Sunday to protest rising fuel prices, and tax increases for older, more polluting cars.

More than 2,000 people waving national flags marched in central Sofia chanting "Mafia" and "Rubbish", frustrated with the rising costs.