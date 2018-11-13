Baby elephants become playmates

Two elephant calves at the San Diego Zoo were caught on camera enjoying an animated play session on Monday morning.

Three-month-old male calf Zuli and the almost 2-month-old female calf Kaia engaged in some friendly sparring, pushing, climbing, and head-butting.

The calves' mothers know they are in a safe environment so allow them to play. However, if they stray too far or get too rough with each other, an adult female elephant will step in to make sure they are okay.