Migrants scramble onto trailer in Mexico en route to northern border
Migrants are leaving Queretaro in central Mexico en masse and heading to the US after President Donald Trump signed a 90-day ban on migrants crossing through the US southern border.
The order, taken together with a regulation issued by the Trump administration on Thursday (November 8), will effectively prevent migrants who cross the US border with Mexico illegally from receiving asylum in the United States.
Preferring the uncertainty at the border over the certainty of poverty and crime back home, the migrants are still heading north to take their chances.