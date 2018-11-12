Interview with Riccardo Delleani, CEO Sparkle

Founded in 2003 and owned by TIM Group, Sparkle has become a leading global telecommunications and internet service provider. The company has picked up the legacy of Italcable, founded in 1921. We caught up with the company's CEO, Riccardo Delleani, to talk about the future of telecom and how the firm is adapting to the rapid changes within the industry.

Riccardo Delleani, CEO Sparkle: « A big revolution is coming up. I think 5G is something that will definitely change our view of telecommunications. You have to imagine that now we have smartphones, tomorrow with the 5G we will have glasses that will talk with the network and will give us information. It will completely change our usage of technology ».

Everybody is investing a lot of money in this. Italy had a very important bid, where we spent as an operator over 6.5 billions of euros just for having the frequencies.