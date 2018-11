GPHG 2018: Bovet received the award for "best watch"

By Euronews • last updated: 10/11/2018 Text size Aa Aa

The prize-winners of the 18th Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG), also known as the Oscars of the Watchmaking Industry, were unveiled in the Théâtre du Léman. 72 watches competed for 17 prizes in categories, such as Innovation Prize, Artistic Crafts Watch Prize and Jewellery Watch Prize.

The prestigious distinctions rewarded the work of the following brands: Akrivia, Chanel, De Bethune, Greubel Forsey, Habring2, Hermès, Konstantin Chaykin, Krayon, Laurent Ferrier, Nomos Glashütte, Seiko, Singer Reimagined, Vacheron Constantin and Van Cleef & Arpels.