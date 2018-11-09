Three fine movies compete for Lux Prize

By Wolfgang Spindler & Robert Hackwill • last updated: 09/11/2018 Text size Aa Aa

The LUX Prize is a prize that has been awarded every year by the Euopean Parliament since 2007, The objective of the LUX Prize is to illuminate the public debate on European integration and to facilitate the diffusion of European films in the European Union. This year's crop threw up three committed finalists, three films that invite us to discuss and to think. The first one comes from Serbia, and is directed by a woman, Mila Turajlic.

"The Other Side of Everything" examines a divided apartment, about a door that separates families who have ignored each other for 70 years ... and through it, the history of a country that tries to close its wounds.