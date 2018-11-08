'Single-use' word of the year

Britains Collins dictionary has chosen 'single-use' as it's 2018 word of the year, it marks a risining awareness of the pollution problem in the world's oceans.
"The expected “thumping” and “shellacking” — terms deployed respectively by George W. Bush and Barack Obama to describe their party’s major midterm defeats — didn’t materialize."Keith Koffler Editor of White House Dossier and author of “Bannon: Always the Rebel.”
"Congressional Democrats will be under pressure from their own base to show some immediate results. Luckily for them, there is no shortage of low-hanging fruit to choose from. For some of the Trump administration’s most controversial Cabinet members, this will likely mean a new level of scrutiny and direct confrontation that they have not yet faced."Kurt Bardella Political commentator and former spokesperson
"The rise of the East is often seen in the West as a threat, when it is in fact an enormous opportunity. Technology and innovation are endeavours that benefit from transnational cooperation and collaboration."Vijay Eswaran Entrepreneur, philanthropist and author
"Will history remember Merkel as the woman who helped build the current liberal world order or someone whose decisions have put it in jeopardy? Or both?"Emily Schultheis Freelance journalist based in Berlin
"The British government’s increasingly reactionary tactics and goals can be seen as part of a broader current in Western politics: that of the pent-up desire to hold on to the certainties of the past."Neena Gill Labour MEP for the West Midlands
"The expected “thumping” and “shellacking” — terms deployed respectively by George W. Bush and Barack Obama to describe their party’s major midterm defeats — didn’t materialize."Keith Koffler Editor of White House Dossier and author of “Bannon: Always the Rebel.”
"Congressional Democrats will be under pressure from their own base to show some immediate results. Luckily for them, there is no shortage of low-hanging fruit to choose from. For some of the Trump administration’s most controversial Cabinet members, this will likely mean a new level of scrutiny and direct confrontation that they have not yet faced."Kurt Bardella Political commentator and former spokesperson
"The rise of the East is often seen in the West as a threat, when it is in fact an enormous opportunity. Technology and innovation are endeavours that benefit from transnational cooperation and collaboration."Vijay Eswaran Entrepreneur, philanthropist and author
"Will history remember Merkel as the woman who helped build the current liberal world order or someone whose decisions have put it in jeopardy? Or both?"Emily Schultheis Freelance journalist based in Berlin
"The British government’s increasingly reactionary tactics and goals can be seen as part of a broader current in Western politics: that of the pent-up desire to hold on to the certainties of the past."Neena Gill Labour MEP for the West Midlands
'Single-use' word of the year
Britains Collins dictionary has chosen 'single-use' as it's 2018 word of the year, it marks a risining awareness of the pollution problem in the world's oceans.
The EU is working on a ban on certain throwaway plastics - currently under discussion with member states a ban on items like straws could come into effect by 2021.