'Single-use' word of the year

Britains Collins dictionary has chosen 'single-use' as it's 2018 word of the year, it marks a risining awareness of the pollution problem in the world's oceans.

The EU is working on a ban on certain throwaway plastics - currently under discussion with member states a ban on items like straws could come into effect by 2021.