Prince Charles: I won't be a 'meddling' monarch if I become king

LONDON — Britain's Prince Charles has said he will stop speaking out on issues such as the environment and architecture if he becomes king.

The heir to the U.K. throne has been a high-profile campaigner on topics including sustainable development, farming and home design. But in an interview with the BBC to coincide with his 70th birthday, the prince said he understood that the job of being king would be different and that he would respect "constitutional parameters."