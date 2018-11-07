A republican candidate for Nevada State Assembly District 36, looks to have scored an unusual election victory.
Dennis Hof, famed brothel owner, looks set to win Nevada State Assembly vote - despite being dead
Dennis Hof died on October 16 at his Love Ranch brothel in Crystal after a weekend of parties celebrating his 72nd birthday.
Mr Hof's name was still on the ballot for his district and it looks like he's trumped his rival, despite the inconvenience of having recently been buried.
Democrat opponent Lesia Romanov has written "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family of Dennis Hof at this difficult time" on her campaign website.