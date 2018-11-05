Two buildings collapsed in the centre of Marseille, France, on Monday morning. Two people who were passing by were lightly hurt, said firefighters.
Two buildings collapse in Marseille leaving two people hurt
Dozens of firefighters are at the scene with sniffer dogs looking through the buildings' debris in search for any victims.
The two buildings left rubble all over the streets and clouds of dust in the air.
The mayor for that part of Marseille, Sabine Bernasconi, said one of the buildings had been subject to an evacuation order but could not say if there were squatters living inside.
The region's prefecture urged people to stay away from the area and seek emergency services if they needed to.