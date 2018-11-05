Live updates: Italy storms, Iran sanctions and US midterms

Italy storms: Storms continue to hit Italy, damaging buildings, razing trees and blocking access to towns and roads. The total death toll from the storms reached 29 on Sunday, according to officials.

Iran sanctions: The Trump administration will reimpose all US sanctions on Iran that had been lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal. The sanctions cover Iran’s shipping, financial and energy sectors. They will also penalise countries that don’t stop importing Iranian oil and foreign companies that do business with blacklisted Iranian entities.

US midterms: US politicians enter the final day of campaigning ahead of the mid-term elections on Tuesday. Polls predict gains for the Democrats in what is widely being viewed as a test of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Follow our updates here: