Ballet shoes are pointing to diversity.

Traditionally, pointe shoes have been pink but now, Britain’s oldest manufacture of dance footwear - Freed of London - has created them to match more skin colours.

For the first time ever, dancers can use brown and bronze.

They were designed for a dance company called Ballet Black where the dancers are either black or of Asian descent.

Senior artist, Cira Robinson said, "I think it's amazing especially because times are changing and, you know, there's so many different colours out there, and Ballet should be acceptable to everyone, you know, no matter what."

Previously, dancers would use foundation makeup to darken the pink shoes.

‘Ballet Black’ junior dancer Marie Astrid Mence said, "You have the feeling you are part of the industry of dance and you have the feeling that nothing is impossible because it's accessible and because your skin colour is there".