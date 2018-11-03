The solo long distance yacht race of Route du Rhum starts on Sunday at Saint-Malo.

123 boats will set sail for the gruelling 3,452 mile trip across the Atlantic in all weathers on its 40 anniversary.

François Gabart is the skipper of the Macif. In the same vessel, he won the Vendee Globe setting a new race record in 2012-2013

The 35-year-old is looking forward to the challenge.

François Gabart, skipper of "Macif" says, "This is pretty exceptional in my eyes, we really have a competition that is great so there is a race that is great, I couldn't have dreamed better in terms of show, competition, course, it's just perfect so I'm pretty excited to be there."