People living in New Caledonia will fight for independence from France. They're preparing for a referendum on Sunday. Since September 1853, the cluster of islands became French. Around 175,000 New Caledonians, can cast their vote.
New Caledonia Referendum: Voting for independence from France
Roch Warmytan is the leader for the independence party FLNKS. He says, "This colonizing state, the French state, this state that colonized millions of people, this state that participated in unnamed massacres, this state, it is there and it doesn't want to let go"
The country is situated in the southwest Pacific Ocean, east of Australia, and around 20,000 kms from France.
The President of the League for Human Rights in Caledonia thinks France has done a lot recently for the indigenous people.
Elie Poigoune President of the League for Human Rights says, "I have a look now, a lot has changed towards France. France, before, it was colonial, it was hard on us, but recently it has shown a benevolent, attentive look at all the populations of its territory, and in particular the Kanak population."
Looking at the polls, it suggests that the majority of people will vote against independence.
But a flagging economy and feelings of exploitation over the centuries, could mean thousands of people will vote on the 4th of November.
The territory could hold more referendums over the next four years, if this one fails, according to the Guardian.