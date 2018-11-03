New Caledonia Referendum: Voting for independence from France

Text size Aa Aa

People living in New Caledonia will fight for independence from France. They're preparing for a referendum on Sunday. Since September 1853, the cluster of islands became French. Around 175,000 New Caledonians, can cast their vote.

Roch Warmytan is the leader for the independence party FLNKS. He says, "This colonizing state, the French state, this state that colonized millions of people, this state that participated in unnamed massacres, this state, it is there and it doesn't want to let go"