Live updates: Trump migration, Brexit investigation and violence against journalists

Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:

Trump immigration: Reactions after US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was finalising a plan that would require immigrants seeking asylum in the United States to approach a legal port of entry.

Brexit investigation: The National Crime Agency is investigating Arron Banks and his Leave.EU campaign for alleged offences committed at the 2016 EU referendum.

Violence against journalists: It is the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists. Seven journalists — many of them investigating corruption — have been killed in Europe over the last two years.

Follow our updates here: