Far-right president-elect to switch Brazil's embassy to Jerusalem

Brazil's far-right president-elect Jair Bolsonaro has reaffirmed a plan to move his country's embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, following in the path of his political idol, President Donald Trump.

The former army captain announced the switch — alongside other major shifts in domestic and foreign policy — on Thursday as he set about staffing his new administration.

He easily won Sunday's presidential race, overcoming his leftist opponent with a vow to kneecap violent drug gangs and end years of political graft.

Bolsonaro, 46, has expressed admiration for Trump and appears poised to follow his example with a number of policies including withdrawing his country, home to the lion's share of the Amazon rainforest, from the Paris climate accord.