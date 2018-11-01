Brexit 'bad boy' faces criminal probe over referendum campaign cash

LONDON — British authorities have opened a criminal investigation into a business tycoon over the source of multi-million dollar donations to his unofficial pro-Brexit campaign.

The National Crime Agency — Britain's equivalent of the FBI — said Thursday it was investigating Arron Banks and other key figures in the Leave.EU movement.

It follows a months-long probe by the country's Electoral Commission into whether election laws were broken during the 2016 referendum campaign, which saw Britons narrowly vote to leave the European Union.

Arron Banks was questioned by British lawmakers. Simon Dawson

Banks, a pugnacious admirer and associate of President Donald Trump, was the main bankroller of Leave.EU, a grassroots entity separate from the official Vote Leave campaign.