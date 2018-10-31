Violence flares at Sao Paulo anti-Bolsonaro protest

Protesters marched in several cities across Brazil against far-right Brazilian president-elect, Jair Bolsonaro, on Tuesday night.

In Sao Paulo, several thousand marched along the central Paulista Avenue, many draped in rainbow flags and holding signs against fascism.

Bolsonaro's victory moved Brazil, the world's fourth-largest democracy, sharply to the right after four consecutive elections in which candidates from the left-leaning Workers' Party won.

Like other right-leaning leaders, who have risen to power around the globe, Bolsonaro built his popularity on a mixture of often outrageous or offensive comments and hardline positions