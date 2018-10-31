Christian on Pakistan's death row for blasphemy is ordered released

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Pakistan's top court on Wednesday overturned the death sentence of a Christian woman who was convicted under the country's blasphemy laws.

The Supreme Court concluded that it was "inescapable" that the prosecution had failed to prove its case against Asia Bibi, a mother of five who was convicted in 2010 for insulting Islam's Prophet Muhammad during an argument. She remained on death row while appealing the case.

The federal government in Islamabad deployed security personnel to prevent possible violence ahead of the verdict being handed down, and hardline groups that had called for her execution announced protests across the country shortly after it was announced.