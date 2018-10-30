Indiana missionary gunned down in Cameroon

A U.S. citizen has been killed in Cameroon, the State Department said Tuesday — the man's brother identified him as Charles Wesco, a missionary from Indiana.

"He loved the Lord. He loved people," Wesco's younger brother, Indiana state Rep. Tim Wesco, who represents parts of Elkhart and St. Joseph counties, told NBC affiliate WNDU of South Bend. "The Lord giveth. The Lord taketh away. Blessed be the name of the Lord."

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement that he and his wife, Janet, "are thinking of Rep. Tim Wesco and his family as they grieve the death of his brother Charles."