Brussels baggage handler strike

A strike of baggage handlers at Brussels Airport is likely to continue until Tuesday evening, after talks with management ended without an agreement late on Sunday.

The strike, which had not been called by the unions in advance, began on Thursday evening.

It has already grounded hundreds of flights affecting 29 airlines, including Ryanair and KLM.

The baggage handlers are complaining about a staff shortage that increased work pressure.