Raw Politics: British budget, Bolsonaro victory, Merkel announcement

Angela Merkel's announcement

German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced this afternoon that she will not be running for re-election and will end her term as Chancellor in 2021. As a steady figure in global politics, the panel reacts to her announcement and the changing face of German politics.

Jair Bolsonaro wins Brazil presidential election

Far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro claimed victory in the Brazil election. The panel debates whether this election continues a trend of "strong-men" politicians moving toward top leadership positions.

Is there a rise in antisemitism?

A shooting in a synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday left 11 dead and has sparked a discussion of antisemitism within Europe.

Other topics in this show include the British budget announcement and Irish President Michael D. Higgins' re-election with insight from EU Observer reporter Eszter Zalan,Deputy Director of the American Jewish Committee, Michael Sieveking, EU coordinator on combatting antisemitism, Katherina Von Schnurbein, Dharmendra Kanani of Friends of Europe and more.