Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were welcomed to New Zealand on Sunday with a traditional greeting, which saw them rub noses with Maori elders and enjoy ‘haka’ dances.
Watch: Harry and Meghan rub noses in traditional Maori greeting
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down in New Zealand from Sydney on the last day of their 16-day tour.
At an official welcome ceremony at the Government House in Wellington, the couple observed a traditional ‘haka’ war dance, and rubbed noses with Maori elders in a greeting known as a ‘hongi’.
During their trip to New Zealand, Harry and Meghan are set to visit Abel Tasman National Park, meet charity workers and unveil a dedication to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy.
The 2018 Invictus Games — an international paralympic-style event for military personnel wounded in action — ended in Sydney the previous day with a closing ceremony, where both Harry and Meghan made speeches.