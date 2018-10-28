Pence rejects suggestions of a link between Trump rhetoric and acts of violence

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Vice President Mike Pence rejected the suggestion that there is a link between the kind of political rhetoric used by President Donald Trump and acts of violence like Saturday's deadly shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh or last week's mail bombs sent to prominent Trump critics.

"Everyone has their own style, and frankly, people on both sides of the aisle use strong language about our political differences," Pence said in an interview with NBC News. "But I just don't think you can connect it to acts or threats of violence."