Mail bomb target John Brennan slams Trump on Twitter after president lashes out at media

Former CIA Director John Brennan, one of several high-profile critics of President Donald Trump to be sent a pipe bomb in the mail, criticized him on Thursday saying the American people deserve better after the president attacked the media on Twitter.

"Stop blaming others. Look in the mirror. Your inflammatory rhetoric, insults, lies, & encouragement of physical violence are disgraceful," Brennan, senior national security and intelligence analyst for NBC News and MSNBC, said in response to an early morning tweet in which Trump again slammed media outlets as "fake news" one day after CNN and prominent Democrats were sent explosive devices.

"Clean up your act....try to act Presidential. The American people deserve much better. BTW, your critics will not be intimidated into silence," he added.