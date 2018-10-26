Iconic island reopens after six month clean-up operation

A 'paradise' in the Philippines' has just reopened after a much-needed clean.

Boracay, often listed as one of the world’s best beaches, had been closed for six months.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the closure in April after seeing a video of dirty water being piped out to sea, a side-effect of decades of unregulated construction that caused the collapse of the island's tiny sewerage system.

The 10-square-kilometre island suffered under the strain of millions of tourists every year and the president described the iconic destination as a "cesspool" when he watched the video.

Closing an overwhelmed tourist destination has been a solution for other places, too. Earlier in October, Thai authorities announced that Maya Bay on Ko Phi Phi Leh island, which became famous after a Leonardo DiCaprio film, closed indefinitely to recover from the impact of tourism.

Half a year was enough to get Boracay smartened up and put some sustainable rules into practice.