Authorities found two more suspicious packages on Friday addressed to U.S. Senator Cory Booker and James Clapper, the former U.S. director of national intelligence.
More explosive devices found. Former intelligence chief and Democrat Senator targeted
The discoveries come during a manhunt for the person who sent bombs to prominent Democrats and critics of US President Donald Trump.
The 11th package was found at a mail sorting facility in Opa-Locka, near Miami, and was addressed to Booker, the Democratic senator from New Jersey, the FBI said on Twitter. A 12th package was addressed to James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence, and sent to CNN, the cable network reported.
Police are on the scene in midtown Manhattan.
Meanwhile, a local police bomb squad and canine units joined federal investigators on Thursday to examine a sprawling U.S. mail distribution centre at Opa-Locka, northwest of Miami, Miami-Dade County police said.
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said that Florida appeared to be the starting point for at least some of the bomb shipments.