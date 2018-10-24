BREAKING NEWS

brussels bureau

Bye-bye plastics: MEPs approve single-use plastic ban

Bye-bye plastics: MEPs approve single-use plastic ban
Plastic straws may be confined to the history books, and not the ocean after MEPs voted through a ban on single-use plastics.

The proposal includes a ban on some of the most widely used throwaway items such as plates, cotton buds, and light plastic bags, which make up 70 percent of marine litter.

Europeans generate 25m tonnes of plastic waste yearly, but less than 30 percent is collected for recycling.