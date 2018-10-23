Turkey's Erdogan prepares to 'go into detail' about Khashoggi killing

Turkish President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan has promised to "go into detail" about the murder of Saudi Arabian writer Jamal Khashoggi in a speech scheduled for Tuesday.Any damaging revelations by the leader of Saudi Arabia's regional rival could further inflame the diplomatic crisis over the killing of the regime critic and Washington Post contributor who disappeared in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.Turkish authorities have said they had audio recordings proving Khashoggi was killed inside the building, alleging he was dismembered. Other regional diplomats have told NBC News that they believe his remains were removed from the consulate in boxes.

Erdogan's address also coincides with the opening of the Future Investment Initiative, a glittering gathering under the auspices of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that is aimed at showcasing oil-rich Saudi Arabia as a moderate high-tech mecca. In recent days, a slew of businesses leaders and media companiesannounced that they were pulling out of the meeting dubbed "Davos in the Desert."In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir described admitted that Saudis were involved in Khashoggi's killing but described it as a "rogue operation."

