Orban's Rhino

Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán posted a video on Facebook on Friday announcing that he had adopted a rhinoceros, and wanted the public’s help in choosing a name for it.

The vote ended Monday - with Csülök (Trotters) being the winning choice. Orban had joked about not needing a two-thirds majority - the margin by which he won the election.