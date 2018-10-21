Watch: Dubai ExpoLight show

Local residents as well as tourists from the world, gathered around the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, to celebrate the historical moment. Many wrote down their blessings to the Expo on the message board.

Followed by live music performances, illuminations, lessons in dance from around the world, artistic exhibitions and activities, a three-minute choreographed projection on the Burj Khalifa marked the climax of the festivities. Water from the fountains danced with the lights and music, raking in applauses from hundreds of thousands.

Expo 2020 Dubai will run from October 20, 2020, to April 10, 2021. As the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, the event expects to attract 25 million visitors.