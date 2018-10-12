State elections are taking place in Bavaria on Sunday and polls suggest Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Bavarian allies are heading for their worst result in over 60 years.
Merkel's allies under threat in Bavaria
The Christian Social Union obtained nearly half of all votes in elections in the south eastern state five years ago, but latest polls suggest support has slumped to just 33%.
The polls suggest the Green party are heading for around 18% of the vote and the far right AFD 10%.
Euronews correspondent Jessica Saltz told Good Morning Europe that tendency in Bavaria was part of a wider european trend.