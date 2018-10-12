Watch live: Britain's Princess Eugenie to marry Jack Brooksbank

Britain's Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, is to marry her fiancé Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on Friday.

It is the second royal wedding of the year to be hosted in the small royal town in southeast England after Prince Harry married his American bride, actress Meghan Markle there in May.

Eugenie, 28, is ninth-in-line to the throne and a director at the London gallery Hauser & Wirth. Her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, is a drinks executive and the UK ambassador for Casamigos Tequilla, a brand co-created in 2013 by George Clooney.

In an interview with ITV on Thursday, Eugenie said nerves were "definitely creeping up" and described being "all butterflies" when the couple first met, while skiing in Switzerland in 2010.

Who will attend?

The guest list for the start-studded event is 850-strong and includes the likes of model Cara Delevingne and singer Ellie Goulding. Actor George Clooney and the Beckhams are also expected to attend.

Most of the royal family will also be there to celebrate the nuptials, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Several of the Queen's great-grandchildren — including Prince George and Princess Charlotte — will be in the bridal party, while Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice, will be the blushing bride's maid of honour.

The Duchess of Cornwall, however, will not be attending as she has a prior engagement, while the Duke of Edinburgh, 97, may decide to skip the celebration depending on his well-being.

Just like Harry and Meghan before them, Eugenie and Jack have also invited 1,200 members of the public to watch the wedding from the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The details

Italian tenor Andrea Boticelli is to perform during the ceremony, alongside musicians from the Royal Philarmonic Orchestra.

Flower displays at St George's Chapel have been created by designer Rob Van Helden using foliage and flowering branches sources locally from Windsor Great Park. They are combined with roses, spray roses, hygrangeas, dahlias and berries to reflect "the riche and vibrant tones of autumn," according to a previous statement.

Thousands of well-wishers are also expected to line the streets of Windsor to cheer the newly-married couple as they drive past in a carriage procession at 12pm BST.

The celebration will then continue with an afternoon reception hosted by the Queen in St George's Hall, followed by an evening party at the York family home, the Royal Lodge, in Windsor Great Park.

Who pays for the wedding?

The families are paying for the ceremony and the parties.

But according to campaign group Republic, the policing bill footed by taxpayers could reach up to 2 million pounds (€2.3 million).

The group has launched a petition in protest, calling for the royal family to pick up the policing tab and for the government to publish a full report on all costs to taxpayers. On Friday morning, it had collected more than 46,000 signatures.