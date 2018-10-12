Bavaria election: CSU could lose its majority

It's getting close to election day in Bavaria where campaigners are out in force ahead of Sunday's vote. The Green party seem to be making gains but the real shock is the decline of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavarian allies the Christian Social Union.

Having governed Bavaria for most of the post-war period, the party looks set to lose its majority in Sunday's vote. Despite a booming economy, one issue has dominated the campaign: Immigration.

Manfred Weber, Leader of the European People's Party and CSU member says, "We saw all over Europe that the migration question is a dominating issue in the campaign. And we are at the moment suffering, from this debate. I think what we have to do is to give people an idea that we have a solution. We can solve the problem. That means first of all that Europe must deliver on the European Council meeting next week. I expect results on these questions because otherwise we will feed the populists if we cannot give a proper answer."

Rising populism and anti-government feeling brought around by Mrs Merkel’s open immigration policy, may have contributed significantly to the decline of the CSU.

Whatever the reason, this year’s Bavarian election could see a major shakeup for Germany.