Without or without EU

Bono, U2 rockstar met the president of the European parliament Antonio Tajani and EU Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels, making the Bubble a place where art and politics collide.

Bono is in Brussels - already active in spreading a message to fight populism through music he said, 'Europe is a thought that needs to become a feeling, and as an artist, I'm in service of that.'