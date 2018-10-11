Bono, U2 rockstar met the president of the European parliament Antonio Tajani and EU Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels, making the Bubble a place where art and politics collide.
"The overall ineffectiveness of the judicial system is being used as a perfect smokescreen to give impunity for perpetrators in a number of high-level political cases."Srdjan Cvijić Senior Policy Analyst, Open Society European Policy Institute
"In order for Europe to be a champion of human rights globally, we have to get our own house in order first."Wajid Khan British Member of the European Parliament representing the Labour Party
"Any hopes that the new Foreign Secretary would tone down the rhetoric were quickly dispelled recently with Jeremy Hunt’s appalling and indefensible comparison of the EU to a ‘Soviet prison’- prompting Nigel Farage to remark that Hunt was now ‘talking his language.’"Seb Dance British Member of the European Parliament representing the Labour Party
"The overall ineffectiveness of the judicial system is being used as a perfect smokescreen to give impunity for perpetrators in a number of high-level political cases."Srdjan Cvijić Senior Policy Analyst, Open Society European Policy Institute
"In order for Europe to be a champion of human rights globally, we have to get our own house in order first."Wajid Khan British Member of the European Parliament representing the Labour Party
"Any hopes that the new Foreign Secretary would tone down the rhetoric were quickly dispelled recently with Jeremy Hunt’s appalling and indefensible comparison of the EU to a ‘Soviet prison’- prompting Nigel Farage to remark that Hunt was now ‘talking his language.’"Seb Dance British Member of the European Parliament representing the Labour Party
Without or without EU
Bono, U2 rockstar met the president of the European parliament Antonio Tajani and EU Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels, making the Bubble a place where art and politics collide.
Bono is in Brussels - already active in spreading a message to fight populism through music he said, 'Europe is a thought that needs to become a feeling, and as an artist, I'm in service of that.'