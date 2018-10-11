On Raw Politics on Wednesday:
Raw Politics: high stakes in Bavaria, pressure on S. Arabia, Poland defiant and Frankfurt flirts
Bavaria at a crossroads - the stakes for Germany's far-right and Angela Merkel ahead of a key vote this weekend. Electors could be choosing much more than simply who will lead Germany's second most populous state. The direction of the country is on the line and perhaps even the political fate of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Weber's view - Manfred Weber talks to us about the German election and his ambitions to lead the European Commission.
Demanding answers - leaders put pressure on Saudi Arabia over a missing journalist and dissident.
Doubling down - Poland defies EU warnings and appoint 27 new judges
Falling for Frankfurt - the new campaign fighting stereotypes to woo post Brexit business.