LIVE: Global concern over Khashoggi, Ronaldo's rape allegations, Indonesia earthquake

Jamal Khashoggi: Washington is demanding answers from Saudi Arabia after a US-based Saudi journalist and critic disappeared following his arrival at their consulate in Istanbul. President Trump said Wednesday that his fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, would "most likely be coming to the White House” in light of the "bad situation".

Cristiano Ronaldo: The Juventus star's lawyer has released a statement in which the footballer vehemently denies rape allegations made against him, and branded documents purportedly containing his admissions to the contrary as "complete fabrications”.

Indonesia earthquake: The official search for bodies is due to end Thursday. The death toll from the September 28 disaster currently stands at more than 2,000, with around 80,000 people having been living in temporary shelters or displaced.

