EU countries have agreed to seek 35 percent CO2 cut on cars by 2030. It comes after a UN report on global warming, that offered a stark warning over emissions.
EU C02 emissions compromise
Now Reading:
EU C02 emissions compromise
Environment ministers meeting in Luxembourg were split over reducing pollution, whilst retaining a competitive car industry, and came to a conclusion after 13 hours of talks. The compromise will now be discussed by the European parliament, which wants a more more ambitous green target, and the Commission which wants a less stringent one.