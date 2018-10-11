It all began in 1980, at a concert of the Cure. He's a rock star but he is not a musician. The famous 56-year-old photographer Richard Bellia came to Athens for his solo exhibition "Richard Bellia: An Eye On Music". His lens has captured the energy on stage, the feeling of concerts, the vibe of different groups and singers.
Athens: Richard Bellia photography exhibition of music
Athens: Richard Bellia photography exhibition of music
He starts his world tour at the Greek capital, showcasing his art, a musical journey of 36 years of rock. Music is his passion.
Richard Bellia, Photographer says, "I do not like photography very much. It does not interest me much. I am much more likely to concentrate, to spend time, to listen to music. I prefer the company of people who love music than ... Ahh ... the photographers, they are all the same. I prefer music a lot. Music is my first love".
In 2016, the French artist published a book of his photography called 'An Eye on Music' ("Un Oeil Sur La Musique: Textes et Photographies 1980-2016")
Yorgos Mitropoulos, Euronews says, "This is a real musical encyclopedia with photos. This photo book includes more than a 1000 shots of dozens of rock idols of the last four decades".
He can tell a thousand stories from the stars he's met.
Richard Bellia, Photographer says, "The people I photograph, they want us to listen to their music. They do not want this because they are beautiful. People who are beautiful make attractive music. It is a law. It's the truth".
The photo event runs till October 14. Next stop for the exhibition: Perugia (November), Nevers, Toulouse, and Perpignan (December).