Britain is calling on Saudi Arabia to provide “urgent answers” over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi - who’s not been seen since visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul eight days ago.
Slow progress in Khashoggi disappearance investigation
CCTV picture shows Khashoggi entering the consulate the last Tuesday. Turkish authorities say they believe he was murdered inside. The UK foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt added his voice to the growing international clamour for Riyadh to explain the disappearance, tweeting: "Just met the Saudi ambassador to seek urgent answers over Jamal Khashoggi. Violence against journalists worldwide is going up & is a grave threat to freedom of expression. If media reports prove correct, we will treat the incident seriously - friendships depend on shared values."
But Reuters' Istanbul correspondent told Euronews's Good Morning Europe that Turkish authorities were making slow progress in their investigation.