Six people were welcomed as Canadian citizens through an adrenaline-filled experience.
Sky-high ceremony for new Canadian citizens
The adventure enthusiasts were suspended more than 300 metres above downtown Toronto where they took part in the CN Tower "Edge Walk" before their citizenship ceremony.
The CN Tower stands as an iconic feature on the Toronto skyline and measures 553 metres.
"The sky is the limit with #Canadian citizenship," tweeted Canadian Minister Ahmed Hussen following the ceremony.
Canada accepted more than 270,000 new immigrants in 2017.