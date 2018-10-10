Europe's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier briefed Commissioners today on the state of negotiations.
Raw Politics: interpreting Brussels' relative silence over Brexit
The update comes one week before European leaders gather in Brussels for the EU Summit.
Many hope to have a deal - or at least break the deadlock - by then.
But there were few hints about progress today; no word on either a breakthrough or a breakdown in Brexit negotiations.
Tesa and Darren discuss what could be behind this relative silence with Eszter Zalan, a reporter from EUobserver and British MEP with the Socialists and Democrats Catherine Stihler.