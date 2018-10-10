BREAKING NEWS

Fancy gateaux on show at London Cake & Bake festival

Fancy gateaux on show at London Cake & Bake festival
Creative bakers gathered at the ExCel convention centre at the weekend.

The annual Cake&Bake Show featured cakes of all shapes, sizes and styles.

The theme 'Around the World in Eighty Cakes' - a twist on the Jules Verne novel 'Around the World in Eighty Days' - inspired an international adventure in cake form.

There were elephants from Africa, gods from Egypt, and cigars from Cuba.

There were no height restrictions, entries had to fit within a square base area. But external supports weren't allowed, so cake makers needed to get crafty.

There was also a cupcake competition with the same international theme.

The winner of the main competition was 'Heaven is a cake on Earth' by Becky Graham.

