Plans for a new island near Copenhagen’s harbour hope to create more space for the city’s growing population.
Copenhagen: New island settlement to house 35,000 people and shore up sea defence
That’s according to the prime minister.
Lars Lokke Rasmussen also added that, by 2070, the proposal will have housing for 35,000 people and will also protect the city from rising sea levels.
“The capital is in rapid development, being built as never before. That’s good but it also means that Copenhagen will run out of plots eventually, and that’s why we want to build a new island,” Rasmussen said.
The project, tentatively called Lynetteholm, will cost around 20 billion Danish crowns (€2.7 billion) and will be self-financed, according to the prime minister.
It will include a harbour tunnel and a metro line to connect with two districts - Nordhavn and Refshaleøen .
Work is set to start around 2035.
Copenhagen’s Lord Mayor Frank Jensen was at the prime minister’s briefing, indicating support for the project from the main opposition party.